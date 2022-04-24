To the editor -- One of your letters to the editor asks, "Where would we be without the "leadership" of President" Biden?

We would still be energy independent.

A closed border.

No inflation.

Etc., etc., etc.

Your reader also said "Quit whining -- suck it up" Please tell that to the 13 parents of the soldiers who got killed and the 28 gravely injured in Afghanistan because of Biden's incompetence. He left BILLIONS of our military equipment there not to mention an airbase that we paid for just so the Taliban could have it.

How about the Americans and allies he abandoned there? Should they "stop whining" and "suck it up?"

I for one will NOT FORGET what he has done. I don't care if the fool pays off every loan in America to buy votes. Now Ukraine is suffering because of him. Children and young women and boys are being sold on the border and making the cartels rich. Drugs are pouring over and killing Americans, so excuse me if I don't "quit whining" and "suck it up."

Biden and cackling Harris can never ever make up for the misery they are causing on a daily basis.

SHIRLEY WOOLEM

Yakima