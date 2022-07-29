To the editor — I am sick of election committees for politicians using false statements to keep the focus off their candidate. I now mute all political ads on TV.
President Donald Trump requested Congress in March 2020 to postpone the presidential election until the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Why just the presidential election?
The oath President Trump swore to was "to uphold all the laws" of the U.S.
I will not vote for any candidate for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives unless they put in writing in the 2022 general voters pamphlet that "the 2020 presidential election was not stolen."
ROBERTA SHUFORD
Yakima