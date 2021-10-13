To the editor -- After touring the grounds of the new Summitview Elementary School, I was shocked to realize that there are no swings on the grounds. To me, swings are the iconic playground equipment, representing pure play, fun for even one, a device to help imagination take us flying. I know that other elementary schools in the West Valley district have swings, so it is even harder to understand this omission.
Playing on swings is a good way to work off energy, and can be a real workout if one is serious about getting as high as possible. There are safety concerns regarding swings, but they can be alleviated with proper design. I am dismayed and saddened by this lack in what otherwise appears to be a very nice new school. Children the world over have enjoyed playing on swings since time immemorial, and we are denying our youth an important part of our heritage if we no not provide swings on playgrounds.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima