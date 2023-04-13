To the editor — Regarding the letter about Joe Biden's not being supported.
According to Newsweek, Gallup, Investors, CNN, The Los Angeles Times and Quinnipiac all show Biden's approval ratings steadily rising. The only one showing Biden's numbers lowering is the Fox propaganda channel. We all know how truthful that source of information is. Remember the lawsuit being conducted by Dominion Voting Machines?
Politico has seen Donald Trump's numbers going down — 34%, according to the Gallup Poll and Pew Research shows a 9% drop in ratings since last fall. The highest rating Trump has had since being in office is 41%. The lowest is 34%.
Could it be that Trump is the first president to be impeached twice? The first president to lose the popular vote twice? The first president to incite an insurrection? The first president to be indicted and awaiting many more charges?
The ex-president is finding out this is a country that functions under the rule of law. Not the law that serves one man. No one is above the law.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima