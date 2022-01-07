To the editor -- Let’s call this what it is, malarky!
Boisterous and defiant (would we expect anything less) self-proclaimed patriots, stating if the government doesn’t cave in to their demands for disingenuous exemptions and elimination of masking and vaccine mandates, that our essential services will cease to exist.
They picket, protest, and blow up social media accounts while constantly maligning responsible adult behavior. Transportation, law enforcement, military, federal employees, education, healthcare, fire and emergency services, and many other organizations have had some members who refuse to be vaccinated or follow safety protocols.
If they quit or are terminated over their personal choices, so what? It will be less damaging to the continued smooth operation of society than if they were deceased. At the current pace of the omicron variant, their argument becomes moot, as they could soon be severely crippled by the virus or die as tragic victims of their own ignorance.
If they do exercise personal choice to leave well paying positions with good benefits, then by all means they should take that route. Martyrdom holds a place in some cultures, but it’s not a founding tenant of our Constitution.
As Americans, we still have the right to “Live free AND die!”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima