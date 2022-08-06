To the editor — People like Anne Anna (Aug. 1 letter: “Regrets about voting for Joe Biden? Nope”) moved heaven and earth to elect Biden.
As a result, now the entire country is suffering. Does that cause them to question their judgment? Not even a little bit. In fact, they feel entitled to choose our next president.
After what Biden and the Democrats have done to us, they’re mad at Trump.
We have inflation in this country because the Democrats printed too much funny money. The gaggle of unqualified fools that is the Biden Cabinet want you to buy a $60,000 electric car when you can’t afford a tankful of gas.
Mollie Hemingway said on July 23, “… people are remembering what happened during the Trump administration, they liked how the economy was going. They liked what was happening for their own wage growth, their jobs, for how the country was faring in terms of foreign policy, peace was breaking out all over the world and they look at what is happening now …”
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima