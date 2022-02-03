To the editor -- I’m the 93-year-old in the log house in south Selah. I was unhappy to hear a news reporter I trust say, “all politicians lie.”
This is not true, past or present. That kind of thinking undermines our form of government and gives an excuse for those who would support someone like Donald Trump.
We lived in Seattle and I attended a number of events attended by the late Sen. Henry "Scoop" Jackson. I never met a more honorable man.
I’d never claim he was a friend, but he knew me well enough to call me by my nickname, "Diesel." That’s how I signed a letter to him when I asked that a young man named Gary Gumm get a West Point appointment. Twenty years later Gary retired an instructor at West Point.
How about Liz Cheney? She is putting America, honesty and perhaps her future in politics ahead of party and Trump.
Never did I think I’d be proud to say someone named Cheney was from my state of birth. My first memory was five of us in a two-room shack on the prairie 10 miles or so northeast of Douglas, Wyo. My two older brothers rode horses to school. When I was to start, my father pointed out we lived far enough from the school that transportation should be furnished.
The schoolhouse was on skids, so they pulled it two miles closer to our house. I can tell my grandkids they moved a school for me.
ATHEL MAY
Selah