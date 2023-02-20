To the editor — A recent letter you published falsely accused Congressman Dan Newhouse of wanting to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — but this could not be more wrong.
Dan Newhouse has been a champion for seniors in Central Washington and keeping his promises to preserve Social Security and Medicare benefits for the men and women who are counting on them. The false claims are outrageous and must be refuted.
The hard truth is, our Social Security Trust Fund is projected to be depleted in about 10 years! We need to have an honest discussion about how to protect Social Security and Medicare so we can fulfill the promises we’ve made to seniors, and Dan Newhouse is willing to do that. The Democrats and those who are trying to scare seniors have no plan on how to preserve these essential programs.
So many Americans rely on these entitlement programs. Instead of making up lies and false accusations, we must count on real leaders like Dan Newhouse to provide common-sense solutions, and he’s doing just that.
BENINE McDONNELL
Yakima