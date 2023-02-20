Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks with supporter Dennis Saltmarch during a senior symposium at the Harman Senior Center in Yakima, Wash., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. In response to the recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, NC, Newhouse denounced hate and bigotry in the Unites Sates. He went on to support the right to free speech, but stated he is personally opposed to racist messaging. (SHAWN GUST/Yakima Herald-Republic)