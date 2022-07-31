To the editor — Like many other members of our community, I completely regret voting for Amanda McKinney. And because the district boundaries have since changed, I will not have the satisfaction of voting her OUT of office.
Therefore, I feel it is my solemn duty to encourage others to support the official write-in campaign of her only opponent so that she does not retain her seat in an unopposed election and we get stuck with her ignorant and dangerous decisions for another four years!
DO NOT VOTE for Amanda McKinney. Instead, please join me in following your conscience and write in Angie Girard for Yakima County commissioner, District 1.
Our lives depend on it!
BRENNA SUHM
Yakima