To the editor -- Two years into COVID-19, too many Americans have shown themselves to be petty, selfish, don’t care about anyone else, threaten and commit violence against those actually trying to end the pandemic, just ‘cause. Fact-free, believing fabrications. Tearing this country apart, followers of the traitor Trump.
Shoot bleach, horse drugs, but not a life-saving vaccine? That’s smart?
I now boycott many local businesses – those committed to staying open illegally, unmasked, keeping disease alive. No friendly little town anymore. That is a consequence folks should’ve thought about.
Anti-vaxxers don’t have “deeply held religious beliefs.” They’re gaming the system, demeaning faith. “You can’t tell me what to do” – that’s their strong belief. Required school vaccines: measles, hepatitis, etc. That’s OK, until Inslee says you should get COVID-19 vaccine. Because you now think protecting public health is political. Dumb. Go ahead, get fired. Choose stupid for believing Trump and Republican political liars. You’d kill us all.
Republican Washington counties have COVID deaths six times higher than in Democratic counties. One hundred forty thousand U.S. children have lost a parent or grandparent. Trusting “personal” choices doesn’t work with brainwashed idiots. MAGAAAAA.
Fewer Americans are caring, thinking human beings. I mourn my lost compassion, not the non-vaccinated who die.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah