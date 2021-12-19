To the editor -- To all those who refuse to get vaccinated or wear a mask:
Ignorance of, or denial of the facts to support your narcissistic, self- righteous anti-vaccine behavior is unconscionable. You are the host that allows the virus to mutate, infect and continue this pandemic paradigm. Unbeknownst to you, you can infect and even kill. That should be reason enough to get vaccinated.
A few facts: There are 272,205,417 worldwide confirmed cases of the virus. There are 5,329,879 confirmed deaths. In our state of Washington there are nearly 800,000 confirmed cases and over 9,600 deaths.
These statistics don’t tell the whole picture but should give you reason to think you may be operating on a wrongful assertion. You are taking freedom away from others in support of your own self-centered choices.
SHARON COX
Selah