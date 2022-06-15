To the editor — “SECTION 24. The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired…”

The Constitution is the highest law, and the Washington government is not supposed to violate it even when it clearly asserts the state may not ‘impair’ our gun rights. What is ‘impair’? Webster’s Dictionary: “to diminish in function, ability, or quality: to weaken or make worse.”

What were the original restrictions on the people’s right to bear arms? None were specified in the Constitution. So, every gun law which restricts, interferes with or encumbers our possession or ownership is illegal and unconstitutional.

There are hundreds of gun laws and gun-related crimes already existent. Unlawful possession of a firearm, registrations, background checks, waiting periods, age limitations… there are a ton of laws limiting gun possession.

Assaults and murders are already crimes. The answer: PROSECUTE and INCARCERATE. Criminals don’t fear the consequences of breaking the law, so imposing more unconstitutional gun laws is pointless.

Why do we not hear about the many incidents of lives saved by brave gun owners? Gun Facts estimates that as many as 7,000 crimes are prevented each day by gun owners. Why the bias?

KEVIN KISSEL

Yakima