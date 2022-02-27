Kittitas School District

Kittitas School District Parapro Leslie Bray gives out masks to students as they arrive for the first day of school on Sept. 9, 2021, and lets them know they don’t have to wear them outside.

 Jack Belcher / Ellensburg Daily Record

To the editor -- In response to Pam Schmidt's letter about children and masks at school, there is a very simple explanation to her ignorant letter: She doesn't have kids in school.

I have a house full of schoolchildren daily until their parents get off work and I can tell you with 100% certainty that not a single one of them has ever said anything positive about having their breathing restricted all day long.

They occasionally get short "mask breaks" where they are sent to a corner of the playground and allowed to remove their mask for a few minutes and sadly this has become one of the highlights of their days throughout this ridiculous pandemic.

JULIE McCLAIN

Naches