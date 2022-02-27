To the editor -- In response to Pam Schmidt's letter about children and masks at school, there is a very simple explanation to her ignorant letter: She doesn't have kids in school.
I have a house full of schoolchildren daily until their parents get off work and I can tell you with 100% certainty that not a single one of them has ever said anything positive about having their breathing restricted all day long.
They occasionally get short "mask breaks" where they are sent to a corner of the playground and allowed to remove their mask for a few minutes and sadly this has become one of the highlights of their days throughout this ridiculous pandemic.
JULIE McCLAIN
Naches