To the editor -- I disagree with Mr. Shirley's opinion, published in your Dec. 5 letters column.
He says that I, who bought a rifle when I was 16 (in 1958), have a "burning desire" to take the law into my own hands. He is wrong about that.
My desire is to hunt deer and elk a few more times, as I have these last 63 years. My ownership of that gun, and the uses I pursue with it, are all legal. So far, I have left "judicial actions" to the police professionals and the courts.
Since the mid-1960s we have seen outbreaks by militant Marxist and anarchist groups whose intent is to destroy our governments, Constitution, laws and our law enforcement agencies. More recently, activist mayors and governors have enabled their rampages, burning, looting, highway blockages and murders. Public and private property destroyed. Police forces shackled by executive orders to stand down, and by defunding.
So, where does that leave us citizens? We can either acquiesce, or we can defend ourselves. That is what the boy in Kenosha did. His trial made that clear. He was under attack. He legally defended himself. The jury of his peers agreed. Pre-trial media hype, wrong.
ROBERT ALLEN
Tieton