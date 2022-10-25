To the editor — It is our responsibility to honor the voting process by doing appropriate research on the candidates before simply marking our ballots. Choices have consequences, especially at the state and local levels.
Central Washington needs elected officials that have a deep understanding of our agricultural needs. They must support policies that promote small business and economic growth as well as putting a large emphasis on public safety.
Nikki Torres is the clear choice for state Senate. Her endorsements are outstanding, her track record with community leadership is clear. Nikki’s dedication to public safety as well as agricultural issues is proven.
Her opponent has no experience in these areas. She supports stricter gun laws without ever addressing the criminals that illegally possess firearms or the crime that results. She focuses solely on education policies and offers one-dimensional experience. She's had months to discuss supporting small business, agricultural needs and the economy but has failed to do so to date — proving she is not prepared to lead our 15th Legislative District.
Nikki Torres will be the leader we need in Central Washington.
JEANENE SUTTON
Yakima