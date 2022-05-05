To the editor — Thank you to those who attended the Yakima Rock & Mineral Club’s annual Rock & Mineral show April 22-24.

Thank you for your support. After having two years off due to the coronavirus, it was great to see so many folks out, old rockhound friends and new ones. There was a lot of events going on in the Yakima Valley that weekend. We appreciate your stopping in to see our exhibits and venders as well as our fun activities.

We had a special featured display of a sculpture of the eruption of Mount St. Helens “Harry’s Last Breakfast” made by a club member, Tom Clement, and photos of Mount St. Helens by John Clement, both former Yakima residents. We also exhibited photos taken from a plane two weeks after the eruption of Mount St. Helens taken by club member Nell Jeschkowski.

Not to forget a big thank-you for the many volunteered hours of our dedicated members of the Yakima Rock & Mineral Club.

Marti Sondgeroth

Yakima Rock & Mineral Club co-chairperson