To the editor — Yakima newspaper subscribers show great wisdom and tolerance in not responding to comments posted after local news stories.
In most towns, the Fox News drivel posted there would draw ire. Their one-string banjo: Democrats control Yakima, the state and the country. Ergo: crime, illegal immigration, gangs, drug abuse and bad pizza are all the Democrats’ fault.
In a less restrained community, the responses would go forever:
“Name one elected Democrat in Yakima County? The GOP Piety Cartel owns city, county and state positions!”
“Which administration approved and sent the money for our local crime lab? Biden’s!”
“What’s the political leanings of local letter-to-the-editor writers vocally demanding police enforce all the laws, not just the ones they agree with? Democratic!”
“Name one talk show host you’re parroting who’s not from Fox News? Bill O’Reilly? OK, you've got me there.”
Here, drivel is met with admirable silence. We seem to sympathize that some illnesses are not curable.
A couple of proverbs from Jewish wisdom literature explain Yakima’s choice to remain silent:
“Do not speak to a fool, for he will despise the wisdom of your words.”
“Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be like him.”
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima