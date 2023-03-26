To the editor — We have our own local version of a “news” source like Fox News. It panders to its viewers, knowing it’s not telling the complete story. It sells its soul for a mess of pottage.
The “news leader” reported on Yakima’s sheriff and our chief of police shilling for the interests of a local gun business and a traffic camera company.
But no mention of their conflicts of interest.
The sheriff refuses to enforce gun laws he disagrees with. He claims “Guns haven’t changed. People have changed.”
Really?
People have killed people throughout history, Mr. Festus. People haven’t changed.
The guns of 1791 (when the Second Amendment was ratified) were muskets and flintlock pistols. They could fire about three rounds a minute and were wildly inaccurate.
Today’s AR-15 can fire 60 rounds a minute with deadly accuracy. Add a bump stock, and it can fire hundreds of rounds each minute.
Meanwhile, the chief refuses to use traffic camera technology to enforce unpopular traffic laws. He shills for license plate readers. He doesn’t shill for red light cameras. He doesn’t lobby for changing state law to allow local discretion on the placement of traffic speed cameras.
Expect local deaths from guns and traffic to continue.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima