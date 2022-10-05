To the editor — Dan Newhouse participated in the months-long coup attempt leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol by joining a case calling for all votes for president in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to be tossed out based on lies and a preposterous legal argument which was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Dan Newhouse voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is providing funding opportunities for numerous transportation projects in our region including Yakima Air Terminal improvements and potential restoration of inter-city passenger rail service through Central Washington.
And most recently, Dan Newhouse voted against the bipartisan Presential Election Reform Act, which is specifically designed to prevent another Jan. 6-style coup attempt.
We all should be alarmed by Newhouse’s voting record — a record that continually puts his “party of no” ahead of our democracy.
Newhouse is a lemming following Pied Piper Trump. Let’s help Newhouse off the cliff along with the other far-right crazies. It is time for Washington’s 4th District to have a new voice in Congress; a candidate who puts country before party.
As an independent voter, I vote for the candidate, not the party. In this election there is no doubt that Doug White deserves our votes.
GARY WIRT
Yakima