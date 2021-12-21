To the editor -- Friday’s mail included "official business" from Dan Newhouse, a public document proclaiming that Gen. James Mattis is an example for us all.
Well, sure. I am less sure why Newhouse spent our tax money mailing out that message instead of explaining his inexplicable vote against funding infrastructure improvements in the 4th Congressional District. My guess is Newhouse still believes manipulative messaging is more important than responsible governance.
Again he announces “working across the aisle” like a cuckoo clock set to his re-election campaign, while his voting record of doing so stays spotty at best. It strikes me that patriotism and truth do not motivate Dan Newhouse anything like fear and self-interest will.
Newhouse voted to impeach Trump once, finally, but there was never an honorable reason not to. When Trump turned against faithful Mike Pence, Newhouse reflexively put party over Trump, substituting country as an afterthought. Newhouse voted for the Jan. 6 commission, yet gives Mark Meadows a pass for defying it.
Where does all this leave us? With Doug White. I, too, am calling for increased accountability: Newhouse loses my vote; Gen. Mattis earns my respect. In that and more, I suspect I am not alone.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima