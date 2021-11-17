To the editor -- I found the Dan Newhouse response to the signing of the Infrastructure Bill disheartening, to say the least. This was a bipartisan bill passed by both Houses of Congress which addresses many of Central Washington's needs such as the East/West Corridor Project, Yakima Air Terminal improvements, providing high speed internet to rural areas, and even restoring train travel through Yakima. The increased funding of road/bridge maintenance will go far toward relieving the backlog of these types of projects as well.
I thought Dan was spot on when he voted to impeach Trump, but clearly that was a short-lived moment of clarity for him as he has backslid into conformity with the Republicans mantra of 'Just Say No' to everything President Biden proposes.
Whatever happened to wanting the president of the United States to succeed and doing what is right for one's constituents? All we get now is political dogma from the right with no proposals for what they stand for/hope to change should they reclaim power in next year's midterms. God forbid the Trumpster runs again in 2024, but Dan needs to be removed as our district congressman in 2022 and replaced with someone who cares about us, eh?
GARY COX
Yakima