To the editor — Dan Newhouse began as a typical Jekyll and Hyde politician: engaged and sketchy by turns.
Last Wednesday, Hyde-Newhouse put the final nail in the Jekyll-Newhouse coffin by voting against the bipartisan Presidential Election Reform Act, drafted to prevent another rotten candidate’s coup attempt.
I remember when Jekyll-Newhouse voted to impeach Trump. Some local Republicans ignored the Hyde streak’s growth and mutation, pretending their Jekyll brand was uncorrupted.
Today, Dan Newhouse’s transformation is complete. Newhouse ludicrously defines himself as a “strong conservative” (seriously: Liz Cheney) yet stays in lockstep with the RNC’s creepy, anti-democratic maliciousness.
Make no mistake: This does not represent us.
In 2022, Newhouse dismisses women as second-class citizens while championing the rights of imaginary friends (corporations, “the unborn”) and pushing for farmworker indentured servitude. In 2015, Newhouse double-crossed Dreamers and their supporters. In 2018, he blew off a debate invitation from the Herald-Republic after accepting their endorsement.
He reluctantly impeached, then he cynically repented.
Republican Dan Newhouse shows himself capable of spitting on every single one of us, and he’s not alone. Who needs it? We actually need mature, responsible people working together for our future and common good.
Speaking frankly, we need to vote Democrat.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima