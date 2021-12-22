To the editor -- I received a newsletter from Dan Newhouse expressing concern about high gasoline prices. It seemed he wanted to blame the current administration for inflated gas prices.
A year ago gasoline prices were at what may have been an all-time low, when adjusted for inflation. Well under $3 a gallon. Storage tanks were full, people were driving way less, oil production was being reduced. Prices crashed.
Sunday morning I could buy gas for $3.30 a gallon at multiple vendors. When Mr. Newhouse started his campaign in February of 2014 the average price was $3.80, when adjusted for inflation it would be $4.45.
I hope Rep. Newhouse will stop sending us this heifer dust that is being promulgated by what used to be the GOP.
This sort of propaganda is insulting to us constituents.
I voted for Dan. I thought he would honor his oath of office, I’m pleased he voted for impeachment, but I think he has since placed his loyalty to the Republican Party rather than to the citizens. I can’t help but think he is putting re-election ahead of honesty and integrity. I am hoping he can restore my faith in him, that he will resist the fascists running his party.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah