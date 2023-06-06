I was appalled to see my congressman in Iowa, shaking the hand of the criminal Donald J. Trump. Yes, criminal, he has had to pay for numerous crimes. Innocent until proven guilty on scores more charges.
It raises serious questions in my mind. Newhouse’s office is too busy to respond to constituents but he is in Iowa? No wonder staff can’t answer the phone.
Who is picking up the tab? Taxpayers, or is it the other 1 percenters (yes, he’s a millionaire) thanking him for their tax cuts? Gun makers rewarding his stance? Fossil fuel folks happy with subsidies while taking record profits?
I’m sure the dark money put into play by a bribed Supreme Court makes it hard to find the source. He is now being a good Republican, spouting MAGA propaganda in his taxpayer funded “newsletter.”
Check the congressional voting records. He is not in Washington on the behalf of the lower 90% income households.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah