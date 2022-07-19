To the editor — Are you ready to vote?

If you are a parent, afraid to have your child go to school or walk down the street because of gun violence, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against you. (Bipartisan Safer Communities Act 6/24/2022.)

If you are having trouble affording gasoline, Dan voted against you. (Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act 05/19/2022.)

If you have diabetes and require overpriced insulin, Dan voted against you. (The Affordable Insulin Now Act 03/31/2022.)

If you are a nursing mother who must take your pump to work with you, Dan voted against you. (PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act 10/22/2021.)

If you are concerned with the growing number of armed militias and other domestic terrorist groups, Dan voted against you. (Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act 5/18/2022.)

If you believe that American wildlife is a national treasure and should be protected, Dan voted against you. (Recovering America’s Wildlife Act 6/14/2021.)

If you have relatives who live in states where their legislators are making it harder to register and cast their votes either in person or by mail, Dan voted against them. (Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.)

How do I know about Mr. Newhouse's voting record? I Googled it and I also know who is funding his campaign, and so can you.

KAREN ANDERSON

Yakima