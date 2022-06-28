To the editor — It would be humorous to watch the bipolar political positions of local conservatives if it wasn’t so glaringly hypocritical.

Fourth District Rep. Dan Newhouse is flooding airwaves with political ads decrying the purchase of $2 billion of American farmland by China. The ad suggests President Biden is afraid to stand up to China as they take over America’s food supply, but Mr. Newhouse isn’t.

A quick check of the facts shows that American farmland is valued at more than $2.7 trillion dollars. Trillion. That means China owns less than one-tenth of 1% of our farmland. Way less.

The foreign country holding the most U.S. farmland won’t instill fear into a campaign ad, though. Canadians own more than 300 times the acreage of U.S farmland that China owns.

Meanwhile, back in the world of reality, Washington apple growers have watched their millions of dollars in annual apple and cherry sales to China plummet over the past few years.

The reason? China imposed retaliatory tariffs after another president — the one before Biden — imposed tariffs on China’s imports to the U.S.

Do you suppose Mr. Newhouse will do a campaign ad about that previous president hurting American agriculture?

FRED BRIDGES

Yakima