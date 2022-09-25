To the editor — The Germans have a saying that fits U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
“Courage ist gut. Ausdauer ist besser.” Courage is good. Endurance is better.
Dan Newhouse will be remembered by history as one of the few Republicans with the courage to vote to impeach Donald Trump. It’s important to acknowledge his courage in that moment.
But history also will record that Newhouse did not endure in his display of courage. He voted against the Electoral Count Act this week. His courage did not endure, failing both him and us.
The bipartisan electoral count bill ultimately passed the House without his support. Its purpose is to make sure Jan. 6, 2021, is never repeated. Sponsors from both parties want to clarify our presidential election procedures to avoid anybody stealing a future election.
James 1:8 also fits this wavering pattern of thinking. It observes "A double minded man is unstable in all his ways."
When our U.S. representative flip-flops between courage and fear, integrity and political pandering, the double-mindedness destabilizes our future.
It’s time to acknowledge his brief display of courage and integrity, and then retire Dan Newhouse.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima