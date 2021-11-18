Newhouse is ignoring the people’s voices
To the editor — Dan Newhouse and his party are a case. He voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it doesn’t “listen to the American people” (“Infrastructure bill’s largesse could be a boon to Valley,” Nov. 16). He’s wrong about the bill, but to his party, truth is an old thing, of no interest to them.
Let me give voice to his American people.
According to the story, the Infrastructure for Rebuilding American Grant Program could benefit the East-West Corridor Project, the Cascade Mill Street Network project, additional work on the city’s North First Street revitalization project. VOICE: “Nonsense. We live in the Palm Springs of Washington and don’t need no help from the federal government.”
Statewide, the bill will enhance highway work, like “fixing the highway embankment on SR 410 in Chinook Pass, repairing the pavement on the I-82 Donald Road interchange near Wapato; and fixing corrosion on the center girder of the Harrison Road Bridge on SR 823 near Selah.” VOICE: “Horse puckey. We here in the Valley must be free to do things ourselves. Keep the government out of our lives.”
VOICE: “Dan’s party will be in charge here. Know that none of this will come to be.”
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima