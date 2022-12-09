To the editor — I am not a Republican, but I am a pro-life voter. Because of that, I tend to vote for the Republican ticket. I have voted in all past elections for Congressman Dan Newhouse because he is pro-life.
However, I have some reservations about our congressman. I am also an environmentalist. I have tried to meet with Newhouse along with affected citizens from the Lower Valley about the air and water pollution that the large dairies are causing in our Lower Valley.
I have contacted his office twice by mail and once in person. He and his office have never responded to my request. When I bring up other issues his office responds promptly, but not when the issue is dairies and pollution. His family is in the dairy business and his wife is a dairy lobbyist. Is there a bias here that excludes input from and concern for his constituents who live in the Lower Valley?
Because I am pro-life I did not bring this issue up before the recent election.
DEAN EFFLER
Yakima