Environmental attorney Charles Tebutt points to a map showing the location of dairy farms in the Lower Yakima Valley Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during a forum at the United Methodist Church in Sunnyside. The forum was organized to encourage more residents in the area to sign up to have their water tested for nitrate pollution environmental groups say comes from the farms. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)

To the editor — I am not a Republican, but I am a pro-life voter. Because of that, I tend to vote for the Republican ticket. I have voted in all past elections for Congressman Dan Newhouse because he is pro-life.

However, I have some reservations about our congressman. I am also an environmentalist. I have tried to meet with Newhouse along with affected citizens from the Lower Valley about the air and water pollution that the large dairies are causing in our Lower Valley.

I have contacted his office twice by mail and once in person. He and his office have never responded to my request. When I bring up other issues his office responds promptly, but not when the issue is dairies and pollution. His family is in the dairy business and his wife is a dairy lobbyist. Is there a bias here that excludes input from and concern for his constituents who live in the Lower Valley?

Because I am pro-life I did not bring this issue up before the recent election.

DEAN EFFLER

Yakima