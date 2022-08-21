To the editor — Re. “Federal relief funds, creative staffing keep 2022-23 Yakima school budget steady” (YH-R, Aug. 10).
I was pleased to learn that the Yakima School District has “received substantial Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relieve (ESSER) funding,” which came from the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted by Congress in 2021. How much funding?
According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), the district received a total of $89,523,370 for the three parts of ESSER funding. That indeed amounts to “substantial” help from the federal government.
Other districts in Yakima County received substantial help as well. According to OSPI data, 14 districts plus Yakima received a total of $222,171,964.
In 2021, Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, and thus had nothing to do with this $222 million, nor did he have anything to do with comparable assistance provided by Congress to other school districts in other counties that he “represents.”
ESSER funding is but a small part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Just think of all the other assistance the ARPA has provided to communities in the 4th Congressional District, and recognize that Dan Newhouse opposed it all. Not good.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima