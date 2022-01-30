To the editor -- I encourage all constituents to sign up for Rep. Dan Newhouse's newsletter. For Republicans it will stoke your fire, and for Democrats it will leave you totally disenfranchised.
This newsletter informs you that global inflation is just an American problem brought on by; Joe Biden. Everything wrong in America, Democrats. Everything right in America, Republicans. This newsletter is intended for all his constituents but it only plays to his base, if it still exists.
I vote for Dan because I believe myself to be rational and he is better than the alternative (Didier, Culp) in the 4th District. Voting for a Democrat in present day Central Washington is like voting for Nader instead of Al Gore.
However, Dan will likely lose the hardcore Trump voter. He was nearly canceled by Washington Republicans for his integrity shown after the Jan. 6, 2021, coup. However has since double-backed to gin up the base and fully alienate the rest of the constituency.
My current plan for political serenity is thus; unsubscribe from Dan's newsletter, vote for Dan and hope for a political balance to emerge in Central Washington. In summary, vote for Dan Newhouse. Yay. U.S.A.
MICHAEL FERGUSON
Yakima