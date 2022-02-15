To the editor -- Dan Newhouse's Office: "he's just appealing to his base."
I want to know one simple thing: why Dan Newhouse is fanning division of hate in his e-mails. Several calls and emails have garnered zero response. I called today and an intern said, "I have no answers for you, Dan is just appealing to his base." Read that again.
A couple of weeks ago Dan Newhouse emailed, with zero evidence, a close relationship between Democrats and the Communist Party of China. No proof, no bills, no emails, no flight logs, nothing. Just Dan's word -- Democrats are communists.
The country is divided now more than at any point in American history since the Civil War in the 1800s. We've had an attempted coup, we've had attempts on the lives of journalists and politicians, we have hate and vitriol anywhere you look on social media. Yet Dan -- with full knowledge based on the words of his office -- is "just appealing to his base" and using the divide to get votes.
We are Dan Newhouse's boss. He works for We the People, and to ignore his voters is cowardly. He's just another tool of propaganda and thinks he's above us.
MICHAEL BARLOW-ROACH
Zillah