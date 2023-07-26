211120-yh-news-veterans-img06

Newhouse is standing up for our rights, freedoms

To the editor — Our freedom of choice is on the chopping block, and it astounds me that people are willing to subscribe to Big Brother-esque control over what they can buy.

Whose business is it but my own what I install in my own house? If you don’t want a gas stove in yours, good for you! Thankfully, we live in a country where people can choose what kind of appliances they want to get.

I read a letter to the editor recently that said something like “we should put electric in all new homes and apartments” and to that person I say: go for it! You have the freedom to decide what kind of energy you’d like to use in your own home. However, who are you to tell me that I shouldn’t have a gas stove in mine?

Also, did you know that homes with natural gas appliances emit 22% less CO2 than all-electric homes? Seems like a convenient fact to overlook when you’re making a pro-environment argument.

Thankfully, we do have a representative in Congress who is willing to stand up for our rights and freedom, so thank you to Dan Newhouse!

GRANT PICKETT

Yakima