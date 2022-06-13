To the editor — Our representative model of government reflects its citizens. We can choose aspirational candidates or fringe actors. There is no requirement that candidates be qualified. There is no basis for qualification.

Yes, we could elect a candidate who admires and encourages autocracy over democracy. We can elect radical insurgents who consider American citizens of a competing party as not real Americans. We could support insurrections and overthrow certified legitimate democratic elections. Or, we could elect Dan Newhouse, who has integrity, experience and proficiency negotiating rational policies.

The Republican alternatives to Dan have no plan, no experience, no legal knowledge and absolutely zero diplomatic skills. Nothing but bluster. All hat, no cattle.

The most ridiculous line in all of politics is “I’ll work for you to get things done because I’m not a politician.” Well … once elected you are a politician. I wouldn’t ask Dan to do heart surgery or repair the transmission in my car. Politics is a skill, it is an actual profession. When you vote, it’s similar to hiring someone.

Do you want to hire a radical blather-mouth with no skills or hire calm competent people with a resume proving actual knowledge of the job at hand? There is a job to do, folks! Be rational, vote for Dan.

MICHAEL FERGUSON

Yakima