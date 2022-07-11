To the editor — Dan Newhouse is my choice for re-election to Congress.

I disagree with Dan’s voting decision regarding Jan 6, 2021. However, I will continue to support him and discount that one mistake.

For 32 years I worked in the Yakima Valley fruit business, having frequent interactions with our state and federal legislative representatives. I made many visits for industry matters to Washington, D.C. and USDA. As a board member for the National Food Processors Association, I attended quarterly board and executive committee meetings to advocate for the Northwest Food Processors Association and our valley.

Our valley has been ably represented by Congressmen Sid Morrison, Doc Hastings and Dan Newhouse. I have visited their offices many times and witnessed their actions on our behalf. Starting with the Alar delegation, working on cherries and apples for Japan and China, and concluding with Bartlett pear purchases for the school lunch program

My first meeting with Dan involved his support of Bartletts when he was in Olympia. I scan his weekly newsletter, contribute to his campaigns for election and re-election, and continue to support him as our representative.

JAY GRANDY

Yakima