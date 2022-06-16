To the editor — I have received numerous updates from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse lately touting his introduction of a bill in Congress to save the Snake River dams. Unfortunately, he is misguided on this issue.

These four dams were built starting in 1955 and finished in 1977, and immediately salmon populations plummeted. As both a farmer and fisherman, it grieves me that to date the U.S. has spent over $17 billion in restoring salmon runs, with little to show for it. While it is true that the dams do provide some electricity, irrigation water and navigation capabilities to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, these are minimal in comparison to the environmental damage to the ecosystem (both cultural and physical) of the surrounding area.

At some point rational thought will prevail, recognize that these aging dams are nearing the end of their useful life, and will succumb to the inevitable build-up of sediment decreasing power production/navigation through the river behind.

If only Dan could regain the clarity he exhibited when voting to impeach Trump, he would recognize that the Simpson bill is the right way to proceed in addressing this complex issue. Pay the piper while the cost is reasonable and get on with the recovery to follow, eh?

GARY COX

Yakima