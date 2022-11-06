To the editor — The election is coming up very soon and as the mother of one of the candidates, Doug White, I have watched his campaign and am proud of his hard work and dedication. I would also like to thank the volunteers and supporters who have given so much to help his campaign.
Doug is thoughtful about his positions and is willing to talk to people and wants what is best for them, not himself.
My son has spent all his time meeting people in this district, but Dan Newhouse has been absent. He has been unwilling to face my son or the people he is supposed to represent.
Dan Newhouse has had a whole different take on campaigning.
He thoroughly ran Loren Culp into the ground, and I was shocked by it. He has now shifted his vengeance to my son. What kind of man tries to win with only attacks confirmed as baseless by KNDO/KNDU fact check rather than on his own merits? He is laughable.
My biggest concern is that when Doug gets into politics, he would lose the good qualities and become a jaded politician. I am afraid he would become someone like Dan Newshouse.
KAREN WHITE
Yakima