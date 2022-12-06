To the editor — Our federal representative just sent out his latest newsletter, pleading: "For Gov. Inslee to demand the state move forward with the collection of this tax (the capital gains tax) — on citizens who are already struggling under his and President Biden's stifling policies — is premature, reckless and irresponsible,” said Rep. Newhouse.
I don’t enjoy taxes myself, but realize this only affects capital gains in excess of $250,000 per year. I’m sure there are a whole bunch of folks in this category who are just struggling to keep up.
A bit on the disingenuous side, Dan.
JOHN BARANOWSKI
Selah