To the editor — So Ms. McDonnell says that Dan Newhouse won't cut Social Security or Medicare. All of his constituents need to realize that he will do whatever his far-right masters tell him to do. He might even get a pass from them on such a vote, but behind the curtain, he has pledged allegience to the MAGA faction by enabling them.
He makes it possible for those who not only want to cut support for retired, elderly citizens, but also endorse sedition and treason to be in positions of power. He enables supporters of fascism. I suppose he doesn't mind positions on minor committees while radicals with much less seniority call the shots.
Don't try to get answers from him. If he even decides to respond, he starts with demonstrable falsehoods and continues with the company line, refusing to directly address questions. Newhouse might not directly vote for cuts, but he supports and enables those who would and do even worse.
DAN THOMAS
Zillah