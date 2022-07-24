To the editor — It displays a lot of arrogance for U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse to seek re-election when the Republican Party of Yakima, Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin and Grant counties requested his resignation after he sided with Nancy Pelosi and voted to impeach President Trump.
RINOs (Republican in Name Only) are more destructive to the Republican Party than any Democrat. Newhouse thumbs his nose at the party and his constituents and apparently believes he is an elite who needs not listen to voters.
We deserve a representative that we can trust.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima