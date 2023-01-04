To the editor — I recently learned that U.S. Rep. Newhouse, R-Wash., has zero Washington state citizens serving on his staff in Washington, D.C. How out of touch can you get?
They say the swamp will swallow you up. Clearly it’s no different for Newhouse.
How difficult is it to hire people from the region you’re claiming to represent? Isn’t that what Doc Hastings, Sid Morrison and Slade Gorton did? Heck, I bet Jay Inslee even hired people from this district in his single term as congressman here.
Is there no one worthy from eastern Washington to work for you, Newhouse? What a continued disappointment. Good riddance.
STEPHEN HAWLEY
Yakima