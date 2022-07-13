To the editor — In celebration of Arbor Day, a new Northern Red Oak Tree, Quercus Rubra, was planted at Emil Kissel Park, located at 1525 S. 32nd Ave.

The significant event was made possible through a donation made by the Narcissa Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and with the help of Charles “Chip” Rognlie, the Yakima City Arborist. Arbor Day, known as the tree planter’s holiday, is a time to remember to give back to the environment through the planting of trees.

This year marked the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

CAREY FALTER

Yakima