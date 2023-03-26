On the Money Pharmacy Prices

To the editor — I'm responding to Mike Fitzpatrick's lettter of March 17. I repeat those concerns regarding Kaiser Permanete.

I am a retired teacher. Their new rule as of January (which was after the official enrollment date) makes it impossible to purchase RX from local pharmacies. For routine RX, I must call and order from their mail-order pharmacy.

I am provoked because:

  1. I want to spend locally and support Yakima businesses.
  2. I want that freedom to choose.
  3. I believe it is illegal.

At many turns choice is being restricted. I could turn to the right for women to choose whether to become mothers, but I'lI save that for another letter.

The address to register complaints is Kaiser Permante: Washington State Health Care Authority, ATT PEBB Benefits Board, P.O. Box 42684, Olympia WA 98504.

LUCY ANN VALDERHAUG

Yakima