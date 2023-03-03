To the editor — The Toppenish School Board is under the new leadership of Elese A. Washines, who has been a positive move for the district.
As president of the board, Elese has taken the position and oath of office to do what is best for the district no matter what. Elise has transformed the school environment so that its students and teachers can flourish.
I can honestly say that the school environment is better. So many people have told me that they are much happier with the changes/decisions that the board has made. I only hope that this new vision of doing right continues for many years in the Toppenish School District.
Thank you to all the strong people who had the will to speak up and bring all the wrongdoings to light in the media, civil lawsuits, school board meetings and other community events. The will of the people is much stronger when you take a stand against evil.
We have peace and joy now when attending work and school, thanks to the Toppenish School Board. Doing the right thing always provides a better environment for everyone.
ROBERT ROYBAL
Yakima