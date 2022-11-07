To the editor — Your article regarding the Washington Building Code Council’s upcoming decision to allow gas in new residential construction is careless. The harms of burning fossil fuels inside our homes is very real.
I live in Yakima and am a grandmother of five. I’m concerned about their health and safety as fossil fuel emissions outside and inside our homes continue to pollute the air they breathe. As a volunteer wildland firefighter, my grandson risked his life putting out fires that filled Yakima with smoke for days; and as emissions rise, more people are put in harm’s way.
Buildings are one of the fastest-growing sources of climate pollution in Washington. Studies reveal homes with gas stoves have 50% to 400% higher nitrogen dioxide levels in their indoor air than those with electric stoves and pose a 42% increased risk of asthma symptoms to children. To reach our commitment for a 95% reduction in emissions by 2050, we must do more now to transition away from harmful fossil fuels. Waiting would mean costly retrofits in the future as we strive to decarbonize.
Our children, grandchildren and future generations deserve the freedom to breathe clean air.
Do we really value profit over people?
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima