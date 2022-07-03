To the editor — So, the county commissioners have now appointed an anti-vaxxer to the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health and someone who opposes vaccination mandates (“Retired nurse, dietitian appointed to two new positions on Yakima health board,” YH-R June 29). Thus, the radical, right-wing orientation of the board has become even more solidified than it was.

The priority of the board of health is political and has to do neither with the actual health of the citizenry nor with protecting its health.

Because of its politics throughout the COVID pandemic to date, the board could never be taken seriously, except as a danger to our health. Now, as the pandemic continues, the board has become even more of a joke, except for its political bent, which is real — and shameful.

ROGER CARLSTROM

Yakima