To the editor -- Boy, did I make a huge mistake. I actually voted for Amanda McKinney in the last county commissioner election.
With Yakima Memorial Hospital at full capacity, 42 COVID cases (the most since last January), here she on television again arguing AGAINST mandated vaccinations. She has truly drunk the Kool-Aid of the DeSantis/Abbott Trumpian death cult.
How many more people have to die of COVID in this country before these misguided Republicans (the “pro-life” party) wake up? Plus, she and her cronies have commandeered the health district and are continuing to politicize this pandemic.
She will never receive my vote again. May someone with common sense and ethics please run against her next time.
Norm Walker
Yakima