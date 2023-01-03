210216-yh-news-weatherupdate-2.jpg
Susan Miller, Yakima Central Library facilities manager, shovels snow from the sidewalk by the library on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — A year or so ago I saw an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic about a volunteer group called Yakima & Selah Network, and I contacted them for information.

For a reasonable once-a-year fee they have a group that is willing to do almost anything an elderly person needs. I joined and have not been disappointed. They've taken me to medical appointments, lab appointments, weeded my yard, shoveled snow and anything else I might need including checking on me in bad weather.

They do much more but I haven't needed it. They do not accept pay, tips or gifts. They are all such nice, friendly people.

I recommend them highly.

ERLENE COOPER

Yakima