To the editor — A year or so ago I saw an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic about a volunteer group called Yakima & Selah Network, and I contacted them for information.
For a reasonable once-a-year fee they have a group that is willing to do almost anything an elderly person needs. I joined and have not been disappointed. They've taken me to medical appointments, lab appointments, weeded my yard, shoveled snow and anything else I might need including checking on me in bad weather.
They do much more but I haven't needed it. They do not accept pay, tips or gifts. They are all such nice, friendly people.
I recommend them highly.
ERLENE COOPER
Yakima