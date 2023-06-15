To the editor — My Name is Donna Hatch, a lifetime resident of Yakima. I am coming to you today with a concern regarding West Hills Memorial Park. On Jan. 24, 2023, my nephew passed away and was laid to rest at West Hills Memorial Park.
West Hills has been where we have laid all our family to rest since 1955. Little did we know that the cemetery was in such devastating condition as it was last winter when we had the funeral.
On Memorial Day, we went to the cemetery to pay our respects, and you can only imagine how my sister felt when she saw her son's grave. They had never put sod over the gravesite — rocks and weeds all around it.
They charged over $6,000 to buy the plot, opening and closing, and they didn't complete the job. It took five months to complete the job, and it is still incomplete. Now they didn't back off charging in advance for a job they have not taken care of.
Isn't there any standard of upkeep and fulfilling the cemetery's obligation?
I am sure you would be devastated as I was to see my nephew's grave if it were your loved one. Is this how you would like to see your loved ones buried?
DONNA HATCH
Yakima