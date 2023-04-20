To the editor —-The homeless man who tried unsuccessfully for over a year to get housing is no surprise
For years I participated in two local networks focusing on homeless issues. The problems are the same now as then. When Sen. Alex Deccio was in office, he proposed a countywide multicare facility at the defunct jail on Pacific Avenue. The facility would be a “one stop shop” where the homeless could seek coordinated care in this order: food, shelter, mental health and chemical dependency services, then graduating from temporary to stable housing. The City Council nixed the plan, claiming these services were currently available.
Anyone involved with the homeless knows most remain homeless due to not getting services in a timely manner. Their needs are immediate. Waiting periods to get into mental health or chemical dependency services can take weeks. Many have difficulty getting transportation to appointments. Proper hygiene and clothing are also roadblocks.
When one’s immediate needs aren't met, one gets discouraged and relapses. For mental disorders, not getting medication usually means self-medicating with illegal drugs. A coordinated care facility would better serve our homeless, especially those with mental disorders who desperately need it.
City Council, pull your head out!
TERESA CARLSON
Yakima